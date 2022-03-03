Texoma Local
Biden signs bill to end forced arbitration in sexual harassment, assault cases

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He signed a...
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He signed a bipartisan bill Thursday that bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to end the practice of forcing workers into arbitration when they are sexually harassed or assaulted on the job.

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, among other guests.

Congress gave final approval on the bill Feb. 10, guaranteeing victims can seek recourse in the courts. It is considered a milestone helped along by the #MeToo movement.

The law bars employment contracts from forcing people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court. That process often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

The bill is retroactive, nullifying that language in contracts nationwide and opening the door for people who had been bound by it to take legal action.

The legislation had uncommonly broad, bipartisan support in a divided Congress. That allowed the bill to be passed in the Senate by unanimous consent — a procedure almost never used for significant legislation, especially one affecting tens of millions of Americans.

The House passed the bill on a robust bipartisan basis in a 335- 97 vote.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who accused the now-deceased network CEO Roger Ailes of making unwanted advances and harming her career when she rejected him, testified in support of the legislation. Some employee contracts at the network included binding arbitration clauses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

