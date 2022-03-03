Texoma Local
Carter County Livestock Show returns to Ardmore

By Kemper Ball
Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The carter county live stock show kicked off in Ardmore on Wednesday and kids all across carter county work year round in anticipation for this show and there’s a lot that goes into getting these animals prepared for the big event.

“I’m not really worried about what I look like I just want to make sure that my pig is presented well,” said 18 year old exhibitor Riley Garrison.

The Carter County livestock show happens once a year in Ardmore but for these kids like Garrison, the preparation is a full time commitment.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and it has been hard work but today it made it all worth it,” Garrison said.

The competition is a multi-day event featuring about a hundred and fifty kids and even more animals and teaching the kids important life lessons.

“This program puts out some of the best kids learning discipline, hard work all of those awesome character traits,” said fundraising chair Chloe Jones.

For exhibitors like Presley Newton, its a new passion and a chance to meet kids who share the same interests.

“I didn’t really grow up around pigs or anything and meeting new friends and having someone to talk to that could be from your same state and from your same county is really cool to have someone you can relate and bounce ideas off of,” Newton said.

The kids show off the pigs, goats, and cows they have fed, groomed and exercised and the big winners get prizes to help them in future competitions.

“That’s a really awesome accomplishment and they’ll get to use that for their projects next year or put it towards their college funds,” Jones said.

The carter county live stock show will continue at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum through Friday and is open to the public.

