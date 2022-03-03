Texoma Local
First The Wind, Then The Wetness, Then Chilly Gusts

Cold front brings big changes by Sunday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Southerly gusts pick up Friday, pumping in plenty of low-level Gulf moisture, making for considerable cloud cover and warmer nights. We’ll see lows near 60 instead of the 30s and 40s, daytime temperatures continue in the 70s through Sunday.

A cold front arrives Sunday and it will interact with a fairly high moisture supply to being the potential for heavy rain, which we can certainly use! Rain Sunday morning is expected to give way to thunderstorms Sunday afternoon/evening, ending before sunrise Monday. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible, but right now the overall set-up for dangerous storms appears to be marginal.

Cooler weather surges in behind a moderately strong cold front for early next week. The longer-range outlook suggests highs back into the 60s by mid-week before a stronger cold front makes for a chilly mid-March weekend…next weekend.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and windy

Sunday: 80% thunderstorms, some strong later in the day

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Partly cloudy and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

