Grass fire destroys home in Sherman

Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the time they got there.(KXII)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman doesn’t have a home after a grassfire spread to her trailer on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Bill Macon of Sherman Fire says the call came in just before 4 p.m., on Nichols Rd.

Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the time they got there.

Macon says, the grass fire started from a neighbor who was cutting steel outside. The sparks ignited the flame and the wind and dry conditions did the rest.

Although the trailer home is a total loss, the homeowner and her to pets were able to make out safely without any injuries.

The red cross is helping her with a place to stay.

