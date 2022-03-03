Grass fire destroys home in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman doesn’t have a home after a grassfire spread to her trailer on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Bill Macon of Sherman Fire says the call came in just before 4 p.m., on Nichols Rd.

Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the time they got there.

Macon says, the grass fire started from a neighbor who was cutting steel outside. The sparks ignited the flame and the wind and dry conditions did the rest.

Although the trailer home is a total loss, the homeowner and her to pets were able to make out safely without any injuries.

The red cross is helping her with a place to stay.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.