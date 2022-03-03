Texoma Local
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.(JetBlue via MGN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST
BUFFALO, NY (WABC) - Authorities removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane Wednesday because he was under the influence, authorities say.

An official says the pilot was going through security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed that he appeared to be drunk

Authorities identified the pilot at 52-year-old James Clifton.

The TSA officer notified authorities who then removed Clifton from the plane before takeoff.

He blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The legal limit for pilots is 0.04.

JetBlue said in a statement that Clifton was removed from his duties.

He could face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for more than four hours, according to data from FlightAware.

