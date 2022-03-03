Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Several area teams head to Class A and B state tournaments

Local teams ready for state Classes A and B
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma state basketball tournament will begin on Thursday for Classes A and B.

Several Texoma area teams will be making the trip to compete in the quarterfinals starting on Thursday. Area teams going to the state tournament include:

Boys

Caddo vs Vanoss

Tushka vs. Arapaho-Butler

Roff vs. Stringtown

Girls

Caddo vs. Navajo

Vanoss vs. Seiling

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released the cause of death for a woman found dead after an apartment fire in...
Cause of death released for woman found dead in Denison apartment fire
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is again his party’s nominee after a commanding win over a band of...
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
The Grayson County Sheriff’s office said a man was found dead inside his car in Dorchester on...
Police identify man found dead in car in Dorchester
ODOT announced 8 year construction project plan which features major changes to the Roosevelt...
ODOT announces major changes to Roosevelt Bridge
The Sherman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Critical missing woman found

Latest News

Grayson-South Plains Women's Hoops
Grayson-South Plains Women’s Hoops Highlights
Local teams ready for state Classes A and B
Local teams ready for state Classes A and B
Van Alstyne-Faith Family Boys Hoops
Van Alstyne-Faith Family Boys Hoops Highlights
Muenster-Celeste Boys Hoops
Muenster-Celeste Boys Hoops Highlights