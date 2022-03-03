Several area teams head to Class A and B state tournaments

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma state basketball tournament will begin on Thursday for Classes A and B.

Several Texoma area teams will be making the trip to compete in the quarterfinals starting on Thursday. Area teams going to the state tournament include:

Boys

Caddo vs Vanoss

Tushka vs. Arapaho-Butler

Roff vs. Stringtown

Girls

Caddo vs. Navajo

Vanoss vs. Seiling

