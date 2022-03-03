Several area teams head to Class A and B state tournaments
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Oklahoma state basketball tournament will begin on Thursday for Classes A and B.
Several Texoma area teams will be making the trip to compete in the quarterfinals starting on Thursday. Area teams going to the state tournament include:
Boys
Caddo vs Vanoss
Tushka vs. Arapaho-Butler
Roff vs. Stringtown
Girls
Caddo vs. Navajo
Vanoss vs. Seiling
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.