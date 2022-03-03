Ukrainian studying in Texoma talks current attacks on her home country

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 16-year- old Ukrainian girl is taking her junior year of high school in Gainesville to experience life as an American.

What she didn’t expect was her home country to be invaded by Russia during her time as an exchange student across the world.

Tania Shevchenko started her year at Gainesville High School in August, she’s in search of “The American Dream,” but last week, her nightmare began.

Tania said watching Russia invade her home from half a world away has been hard, but she’s holding out hope, for her country and her family.

“No matter where you are, we are united and we will handle it and we will win and everything is going to be at peace,” Tania said.

Tania’s family is on the other side of the world, fighting for their lives.

She said she tries to talk to them every chance she gets.

“Are you okay like we use right now when you are asking it means I love you, so just checking how they are doing if everything is alright,” Tania said.

Tania said she has family in several parts of Ukraine, and so far they haven’t left.

Tania’s brother is of age to fight for his country and is currently seeking shelter in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

“You know when she saw some of those images and videos I mean she was like how any of us would be I mean she was like I went to that place on vacation and they bombed it so it’s hard to imagine places like that your memories, wonderful memories of that place have been changed forever,” Host family for Tania Marlene Phillips said.

Tania said the support she has received from her host family, school, and community has been uplifting.

“It’s wonderful, it really helps, I feel at home but here,” Tania said.

Tania’s student exchange program ends in June, but for now, she’s not sure of her plans to return.

“Tania is a great example of what I know Ukrainians are because she is just so strong” Phillips said.

Tania’s strength shined when talking about Ukraine.

“(Speaking Ukrainian) and what does that mean? Glory to Ukraine, Glory to heroes.” Tania

Her host family is wearing ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and said they are constantly watching for updates, and praying for the Ukrainians still there.

