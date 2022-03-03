Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ukrainian studying in Texoma talks current attacks on her home country

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 16-year- old Ukrainian girl is taking her junior year of high school in Gainesville to experience life as an American.

What she didn’t expect was her home country to be invaded by Russia during her time as an exchange student across the world.

Tania Shevchenko started her year at Gainesville High School in August, she’s in search of “The American Dream,” but last week, her nightmare began.

Tania said watching Russia invade her home from half a world away has been hard, but she’s holding out hope, for her country and her family.

“No matter where you are, we are united and we will handle it and we will win and everything is going to be at peace,” Tania said.

Tania’s family is on the other side of the world, fighting for their lives.

She said she tries to talk to them every chance she gets.

“Are you okay like we use right now when you are asking it means I love you, so just checking how they are doing if everything is alright,” Tania said.

Tania said she has family in several parts of Ukraine, and so far they haven’t left.

Tania’s brother is of age to fight for his country and is currently seeking shelter in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

“You know when she saw some of those images and videos I mean she was like how any of us would be I mean she was like I went to that place on vacation and they bombed it so it’s hard to imagine places like that your memories, wonderful memories of that place have been changed forever,” Host family for Tania Marlene Phillips said.

Tania said the support she has received from her host family, school, and community has been uplifting.

“It’s wonderful, it really helps, I feel at home but here,” Tania said.

Tania’s student exchange program ends in June, but for now, she’s not sure of her plans to return.

“Tania is a great example of what I know Ukrainians are because she is just so strong” Phillips said.

Tania’s strength shined when talking about Ukraine.

“(Speaking Ukrainian) and what does that mean? Glory to Ukraine, Glory to heroes.” Tania

Her host family is wearing ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and said they are constantly watching for updates, and praying for the Ukrainians still there.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released the cause of death for a woman found dead after an apartment fire in...
Cause of death released for woman found dead in Denison apartment fire
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is again his party’s nominee after a commanding win over a band of...
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
The Grayson County Sheriff’s office said a man was found dead inside his car in Dorchester on...
Police identify man found dead in car in Dorchester
ODOT announced 8 year construction project plan which features major changes to the Roosevelt...
ODOT announces major changes to Roosevelt Bridge
The Sherman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Critical missing woman found

Latest News

Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the...
Grass fire destroys home in Sherman
The Carter County Livestock Show returns to Ardmore this week and will run through Friday.
Carter County Livestock Show returns to Ardmore
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers