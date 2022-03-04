Ardmore police offering ride alongs

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is giving residents a chance to experience a little bit of what it’s like to work as a police officer in the city by offering ride alongs.

Corporal Justin Eastwood said the ride along gives citizens a chance to dip their toes into what it’s like to be a police officer.

“The work’s a lot slower during the dayshift but family-wise it’s the best shift,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood has been with the Ardmore police department for almost twenty years now.

He said being a cop runs in the family.

“My uncle was a police officer in Bethany, Oklahoma,” Eastwood said. “And it’s just it’s always something I thought about.”

Eastwood said it all changed when he went on a ride along with his uncle.

“That was kinda it, I was like yeah this is what I’m doing,” Eastwood said. “I didn’t get to do anything but I got to watch him do quite a bit. The getting out, interacting with people.”

Eastwood said an officer driving around the city can help discourage crime.

On Thursday afternoon Eastwood drove KXII around town on patrols and to calls such as a trespasser at an apartment complex, a fight between a couple, and two siblings arguing over a living situation.

If you’re interested in a ride along, you can find an application here, and bring it to city hall or hand it to a police officer.

