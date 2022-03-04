Local Oklahoma lawmaker introduces 2 animal bills in legislative session

OKLA. (KXII) - A local Oklahoma lawmaker has introduced two animal bills this session, much to the dismay of animal rights activists.

Oklahoma State Representative for District 19, Justin Humphrey, has two animal bills up for discussion this legislative session dealing with animals, but animal activists said they miss the mark.

“It’s time to tell these animal activists group find another state to go to we ain’t got nothing for you and get the heck out of Oklahoma,” Humphrey said.

House Bill 3281 would take the use of bullhooks off the list of things that can’t be used to prod elephants, as part of the cruelty-to-animals law.

“We passed a bill kinda being preemptive and saying that we can continue to have human contact with elephants and that we can use the tools that they use to handle their elephants which are called guide tools,” Humphrey said.

House Bill 3283 would make cockfighting a misdemeanor.

Last March about 250 people were caught at a cockfighting arena in Bryan County.

“To my knowledge, in our district I have no knowledge of any other kind of fighting going on with any other animal,” Humphrey said.

Cockfighting is currently a felony in Oklahoma.

“And I’ll be darned if heroin can be a misdemeanor raising a chicken oughta be a misdemeanor,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said animal activist groups like PETA want to prevent all use of animals and handling of animals.

PETA released the following statement to News 12:

“Animal protection bills seem to be under attack in Oklahoma, contrary to public sentiment which doesn’t support abusers beating elephants with weapons that resemble a fireplace poker with a sharp hook on one end, or fitting birds with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone and forcing them to fight to the death in cockfights. PETA reminds state legislators that they have a responsibility to honor the public’s wishes and to protect the most vulnerable among us, not to weaken our laws and send us back to the dark ages,” PETA spokesperson said.

“Well first of all the elephants are a huge part of Hugo, if you go to Hugo our whole area down there so District 19 is very proud of those and big part of our community so I’ve been working with them to protect that,” Humphrey said.

The bills will be presented next week to seek approval from the floor to be sent to the Senate.

