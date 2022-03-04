Love Co. Sheriff’s Office receives new vests

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriff’s Office received some new tools to keep deputies safe in the field.

According to the Love County Sheriff’s Office, the new load bearing duty vests will replace their old vests, which went out of warranty in February of 2022.

The Sheriff said load bearing vests have become popular over the past few years, because officers can hold more equipment on the vests which removes weight on the hips from the long-standing duty belt, and would allow the officers to disperse the weight evenly throughout the upper body.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Love County Commissioners for allocating the funds and investing in the Love County Sheriff’s Deputies safety as well as their health.

