Fatal crash shuts down McCurtain Co. highway for over 13 hours

A highway in McCurtain County was shut down for 13 hours and 30 minutes following a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.
A highway in McCurtain County was shut down for 13 hours and 30 minutes following a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCURTAIN CO, Okla. (KXII) - A highway in McCurtain County was shut down for 13 hours and 30 minutes following a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on US-259 and Pollard Road, approximately one mile north of Harris.

Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 42-year-old Brandon Ladell Roberts, of Texarkana, AR, was headed northbound on US-259, when it crossed over the centerline and hit a 2014 Freightliner semi, driven by 33-year-old Demorcus Deonte Atkins, of Gloster, LA, head on.

OHP said Roberts then left the road and crashed into deep standing water.

Troopers said Roberts was pinned in his car and extricated by the Haworth Fire Department, using a Hurst Tool.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene by McCurtain County EMS from multiple blunt force trauma

OPH said Roberts was not wearing a seatbelt.

Atkins, the driven of the semi, was not injured.

