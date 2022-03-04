Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. The mood for Major League Baseball fans is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are slated for Feb. 26, 2022.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.

The players’ association said Friday the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.

Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, scheduled to start March 31.

“Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” union executive board members Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hugo man was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office he...
Girl says Hugo man threatened to kill her, ‘have sex with her dead body’
Howe Police were called to the Pradera Trailer Park Thursday to a shots fired call and arrested...
Howe man arrested after ‘tennis shoe sale’ leads to shots fired
Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the...
Grass fire destroys home in Sherman
Ukrainian exchange student in Gainesville talks about current attacks on her home country
Ukrainian studying in Texoma talks current attacks on her home country
An overhead view of KYY Farms in Burneyville, OK.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics just getting started after major marijuana sting operation

Latest News

A film about the Choctaw Code Talkers that helped the U.S. win World War I is coming to South...
‘Choctaw Code Talkers 1918′ coming to VR at South by Southwest
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia blocks access to Facebook over war