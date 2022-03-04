Texoma Expo and Livestock Show wraps up its 65th year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The clock is ticking down for judges to decide if an animal is fair or foul at the Texoma Expo.

This is what kids, like 10-year-old Taylor McCarthy, wait for all year.

“It’s always nerve-wracking when you don’t know if you’re going to get disqualified, whether you’re going to win or not, if you’re going to get grand champion,” said McCarthy.

All her hard work raising Butterscotch the duck finally paid off with a first-place prize.

“It made me feel very good,” said McCarthy. “This is my first time showing a duck.”

This year 14-year-old Syrina Gleaves is adding to her stack of awards with seven first-place ribbons.

“Countless hours of training,” said Gleaves. “We’ve been training for the past seven months trying to get them ready for this. They’re my family.”

Others have spent their hours building award-winning trailers.

“Came on holidays and weekends, and there’s a lot of good projects here, so we think all of our hard work paid off,” said Hunter Blanscett.

But none of them are quite ready to end the journey here.

“We’re thinking about going to Houston,” said Blanscett.

“Someone I know is going to Houston, so maybe we can bring her there, and she could get a higher placing,” said McCarthy.

“Continue showing,” said Gleaves. “After she gets too old, buy another one and keep going.”

The Texoma Expo ends Friday at 4 pm.

The auction will begin at noon.

