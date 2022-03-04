Texoma Local
Woman back in custody after stealing Howe Police car, leading chase to Sherman

Sherman Police say woman who was already in custody in Howe stole a police car around 9:30...
Sherman Police say woman who was already in custody in Howe stole a police car around 9:30 Friday morning and led Howe Police on a chase into Sherman before blowing out all four of the tires of the car.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff and Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said woman who was already in custody in Howe stole a police car around 9:30 Friday morning and led Howe Police on a chase into Sherman before blowing out all four of the tires of the car.

Sherman Police said while in custody in Howe the woman was able to commandeer the car and took off north to Sherman.

During the chase Sherman police said she caused some damage to other property when she entered Sherman. What she damaged and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

The car was immobile and blocking traffic on the south US Highway 75 service road north of FM-1417, but the road was cleared at 10:42 a.m.

All four tires of the police car are flat and the right front and rear tires came off the wheel. There is damage to the driver’s side window.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

It’s unknown why the woman was originally taken into custody.

The woman is currently back in custody with Howe Police.

This is a developing story.

