Girl says Hugo man threatened to kill her, ‘have sex with her dead body’

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested at a Hugo nail salon Wednesday after a 17-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her, threatened to kill her and have sex with her dead body.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said his deputies received a call between 4 pm and 5 pm Wednesday from the girl claiming Khoa Tran, 37, sexually assaulted her.

“She made accusations to the effect that Koa, everyone here knows him at Tony, threatened to kill her and have sex with her dead body,” Park said. “He then said he’d run his car off a tree on her side and kill her and have sex with her dead body.”

Tran was giving the girl a ride home and “when they got about half way and pulled into a store in Soper and she bailed out and ran inside telling them that she was being sexually assaulted,” Park said.

Nga Duong saw Tran take the 17-year-old girl to one of the back rooms for a pedicure. Duong thought she looked mature and might be one of Tran’s friends.

“I think he (wouldn’t) do that because he’s really the person who’s shy with the girls,” Duong said.

She thinks his threats to kill her may have been taken out of context.

“Sometimes like joking together you say ‘I kill you’ it depends what’s going on in that time,” Duong said.

Park says investigators seized Tran’s cellphone which they believe may contain inappropriate pictures of underage girls.

Park says they’re waiting to see if more women, or girls, come forward with accusations against Tran and said her bravery and courage to come forward with the accusations “maybe it saved her life.”

“It’s happened a lot and it goes right under the radar,” Park said. “This young lady stood up and made the report, made the call and interviewed with the investigator and maybe it saved her life.”

Tran who now faces charges including assault with intent to commit a felony and three misdemeanor charges which include assault and battery upon a minor, inducing a child under 18 with intent to distribute pornography and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

He’s currently in the Choctaw County Jail and his bond has not been set.

