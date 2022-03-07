Texoma Local
Man injured in Paris stabbing

The Paris Police Department said a person was stabbed after confronting people in an altercation.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department said a person was stabbed after confronting people in an altercation.

Police said they responded to a stabbing on Saturday in the 400 block of NW 15th St. at 11:28 p.m., and when they arrived the victim told them that their girlfriend’s daughter had been in an altercation earlier in the evening and when the victim went to confront the other parties in the altercation, an argument ensued and he was stabbed.

Officers said the victim later sought medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation and no arrest have been made.

