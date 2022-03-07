Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December

Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.(KCNC via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado boy has been reunited with his stuffed animal that was lost during a trip across the country.

The Carrie family was taking a trip to Wisconsin around Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been gifted the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip. But Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

Archie and Puppy Elf are now home together and making up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful for the Denver and Milwaukee airports for coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home. Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Victims identified in fatal Ardmore shooting
Texas Rangers have arrested a Bells man for causing a wreck that claimed the life of an...
Bells man arrested after crash that killed Sherman woman
A teacher in Hughes County was arrested after investigators said she had a sexual relationship...
Holdenville teacher aid charged with rape and solicitation of a minor
Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
With companies like Two Six and TI coming to Sherman, there’s more jobs, more people coming to...
Sherman gives update on ongoing projects

Latest News

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks
President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency...
Biden signing order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen