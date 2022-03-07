Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Victims identified in fatal Ardmore shooting
Texas Rangers have arrested a Bells man for causing a wreck that claimed the life of an...
Bells man arrested after crash that killed Sherman woman
A teacher in Hughes County was arrested after investigators said she had a sexual relationship...
Holdenville teacher aid charged with rape and solicitation of a minor
Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
With companies like Two Six and TI coming to Sherman, there’s more jobs, more people coming to...
Sherman gives update on ongoing projects

Latest News

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
Harris heads to Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks
President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency...
Biden signing order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen