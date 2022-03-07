Bells man arrested after crash that killed Sherman woman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers have arrested a Bells man for causing a wreck that claimed the life of a Sherman woman in December.

Christopher Bryan Miller, 34, was arrested Monday for criminally negligent homicide after a crash that killed Kyana Murray, 18, and injured two others on Dec. 20.

Troopers said Murray was stopped on eastbound Highway 56 waiting to turn onto the FM-1417 extension when she was hit from behind by Miller in his pickup truck.

The collision pushed Murray’s vehicle into the westbound lane where she was struck by another pickup truck and her vehicle caught fire, killing her.

Miller’s bond has not been set.

