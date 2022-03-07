Texoma Local
Cartwright home ‘total loss’ after fire

A Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday...
A Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday morning.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday morning.

Crews got a call around 12:55 am Saturday after a home on the 80 block of Persimmon Street went up in flames.

Both the state fire marshal’s office and the Cartwright fire department investigated the fire and ruled the cause as an electrical fire after a wire near the front of the house sparked where a nail had been impaled through.

Flames spread throughout the house and a parked on the property was also partially burned.

No one was injured in the fire.

