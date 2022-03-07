Dickson man arrested for arson

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII) - A Dickson man was arrested for allegedly setting a home he owned on fire.

Authorities said 39-year-old Paul Wade Clayburn is charged with arson second degree felony.

According to documents from the State of Oklahoma, on or about March of 2022 Clayburn willingly and maliciously set fire to a house located at Old Highway 70, that was legally owned by Clayburn.

According to the documents the home was unoccupied at the time.

Clayburn is out on a $10,000 bond.

