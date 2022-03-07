Durant man dead after 3-vehicle crash involving 2 semi-trucks

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A 48-year-old Durant man is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car, in Bryan County Friday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened on March 3, 2022 at 12:23 p.m. on Leavenworth Trail just north of Smiser Road approximately 3.7 miles south of Mead, OK in Bryan County.

Troopers said the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet, Jack Redden was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of a 2013 Peterbilt, Presley McQuigg, 60, of Chico, was injured, and the driver of a 2022 Freightliner, Douglas Peters, 53, of Norman, was injured.

Redden was pinned for approximately one hour before being extracted by the Calera Fire Department with the use of the Hurst tool.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.