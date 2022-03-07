A Few Tuesday Showers, The Big Story Is Friday

Temperatures are colder than average for the date, and it will be a cold night, about 10 degrees below the norm for early March. We will bottom out around freezing for your Tuesday morning.

A fast-moving and rather weak upper wave, let’s call it system #1, brings a chance of showers primarily east of Highway 75 Tuesday afternoon, skies clear and we warm up for Wednesday with highs around 60 degrees.

Of much greater potential impact is system #2, in the form of a much stronger upper wave, it is expected to pivot across the eastern Pacific, over the desert southwest, and then through Texoma skies by Friday. Meanwhile, another arctic front blasts southward, and the convergence of these two systems sets the stage for a potential wintry mix on Friday.

Model trends are showing a fair chance of at least some accumulations on grassy areas, it will be right on the edge of cold enough for it to stick to roads during the day Friday. Worst case, let’s say some roads get snowy or icy Friday, temperatures will be well down into the 20s, possibly the teens Saturday morning…BUT strong sunshine and highs in the 50 - degree range should melt away any problems before noon Saturday.

Please bear in mind this forecast is likely to change, if the upper wave changes course or there’s not quite enough cold air, for instance. Stay tuned.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: 40% Showers eastern Texoma

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Thursday night: 30% rain, freezing rain, or sleet

Friday: 60% Snow or sleet, windy and cold

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Sunny skies, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

