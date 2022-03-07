Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is wanted for several felony charges.

John Johnston is wanted on several charges to include felony second degree burglary and felony eluding.

The Sheriff said Johnston lead Deputies on a very dangerous pursuit, northwest of Tishomingo Saturday night.

Deputies said Johnston’s vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot in the area north of Bullet Prairie Rd. and Slippery Falls Rd.

Deputies and Troopers spent most of the night and well into the morning on foot trying to locate Johnston.

According to the Johnston County Police Department, they received reports of Johnston walking through fields in the Bullet Prairie Rd. area and possibly trying to make his way to the Acorn Rd. area.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Johnston please contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff said any person assisting, aiding, or harboring Johnston will also be taken to jail for felony harboring.

