Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Johnston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is wanted for...
The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is wanted for several charges.(The Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said is wanted for several felony charges.

John Johnston is wanted on several charges to include felony second degree burglary and felony eluding.

The Sheriff said Johnston lead Deputies on a very dangerous pursuit, northwest of Tishomingo Saturday night.

Deputies said Johnston’s vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot in the area north of Bullet Prairie Rd. and Slippery Falls Rd.

Deputies and Troopers spent most of the night and well into the morning on foot trying to locate Johnston.

According to the Johnston County Police Department, they received reports of Johnston walking through fields in the Bullet Prairie Rd. area and possibly trying to make his way to the Acorn Rd. area.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Johnston please contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff said any person assisting, aiding, or harboring Johnston will also be taken to jail for felony harboring.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Victims identified in fatal Ardmore shooting
Texas Rangers have arrested a Bells man for causing a wreck that claimed the life of an...
Bells man arrested after crash that killed Sherman woman
A teacher in Hughes County was arrested after investigators said she had a sexual relationship...
Holdenville teacher aid charged with rape and solicitation of a minor
Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
With companies like Two Six and TI coming to Sherman, there’s more jobs, more people coming to...
Sherman gives update on ongoing projects

Latest News

Grayson Crisis Center talks resources for sexually assualted victims
Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assualted, Grayson Crisis Center talks resources
This caffeinated drink has been around since the early 1980′s and has made a notable comeback...
Espresso martini drinks make a comeback, doctors warn of health risks
A Denison delicacy for the past 11 years, Aloha Shaved Ice had to find a new location to make...
Local favorite shaved ice stand finds new location, prepares to open soon
Grayson County commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the burn ban, even as the area saw...
Grayson County extends burn ban until next week
Court records show a victim from Monday's shooting filed a protective order against her alleged...
Protective orders can empower survivors of domestic abuse-if they can get one