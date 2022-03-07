Texoma Local
Kingston man charged with shooting with intent to kill

A Kingston man is behind bars after officers said he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s father...
A Kingston man is behind bars after officers said he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s father Thursday night.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man is behind bars after officers said he fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s father Thursday night.

According to the Kingston Police Department, Rocky Robinson’s ex-girlfriend had been attempting to file a restraining order against him.

Police said Robinson showed up to his ex-girlfriends job and later to her home, but was confronted by the woman’s father.

The father said he told Robinson to leave which provoked him to pull a gun out. That’s when Robinson allegedly shot at the father and ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Robinson was later detained less than six miles away.

Robinson is charged with assault, domestic abuse, and shooting with intent to kill.

