Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man charged in 18 Texas deaths says he’s “not a killer”

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a...
A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case.(KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (AP) - A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span said in a newspaper interview he is innocent and will be acquitted in the case.

Billy Chemirmir remains in the Dallas County Jail as he awaits an April 25 retrial after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked.

During a phone interview from jail last week, Chemirmir denied all the charges against him and told The Dallas Morning News that he is “100% sure I will not go to prison.”

Cheryl Pangburn, whose mother is suspected of being one of Chemirmir’s alleged victims, said she had hoped he would have expressed “some kind of remorse.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
Denison couple fined for parking on their front lawn
A 48-year-old Durant man is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car, in Bryan...
Durant man dead after 3-vehicle crash involving 2 semi-trucks
On Saturday, 903 Brewers have their ground breaking for new brewery.
Local brewery breaks ground on new site
A Whitewright man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and meth possession...
Whitewright man sentenced to 25 years for meth possession, evading following chase

Latest News

The national average is about 11 cents away from reaching the 2008 record of $4.11.
Gas prices nearing an all-time national high
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Ardmore apartment shooting suspect still at large
Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.
Mullin to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday
A Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday...
Cartwright home ‘total loss’ after fire
The Paris Police Department said a person was stabbed after confronting people in an altercation.
Man injured in Paris stabbing