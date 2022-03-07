Mullin to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.

Mullin said he will hear from his constituents about the issues impacting them, he will also give an update on Washington and abroad, and take questions from voters.

“It’s my job in Congress to be a voice for the Second District,” Mullin said. “Telephone Town Halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about the issues impacting their families. During the call, I’ll provide an update on what is happening in Washington and abroad, and then take your questions. I look forward to hearing from you.”

Oklahomans can sign up to participate in the Telephone Town Hall by visiting mullin.house.gov/live.

Participants must sign up by 5:30pm CT on March 8 to be included in the event.

The call will be on March 8 at 6:30pm CT.

The event will last approximately one hour.

