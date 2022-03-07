Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mullin to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday

Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.
Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.(KSWO)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.

Mullin said he will hear from his constituents about the issues impacting them, he will also give an update on Washington and abroad, and take questions from voters.

“It’s my job in Congress to be a voice for the Second District,” Mullin said. “Telephone Town Halls allow me to hear directly from my constituents about the issues impacting their families. During the call, I’ll provide an update on what is happening in Washington and abroad, and then take your questions. I look forward to hearing from you.”

Oklahomans can sign up to participate in the Telephone Town Hall by visiting mullin.house.gov/live.

Participants must sign up by 5:30pm CT on March 8 to be included in the event.

The call will be on March 8 at 6:30pm CT.

The event will last approximately one hour.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
Denison couple fined for parking on their front lawn
A 48-year-old Durant man is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car, in Bryan...
Durant man dead after 3-vehicle crash involving 2 semi-trucks
On Saturday, 903 Brewers have their ground breaking for new brewery.
Local brewery breaks ground on new site
A Whitewright man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and meth possession...
Whitewright man sentenced to 25 years for meth possession, evading following chase

Latest News

The national average is about 11 cents away from reaching the 2008 record of $4.11.
Gas prices nearing an all-time national high
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Ardmore apartment shooting suspect still at large
A Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday...
Cartwright home ‘total loss’ after fire
The Paris Police Department said a person was stabbed after confronting people in an altercation.
Man injured in Paris stabbing