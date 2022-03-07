Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma moves toward ‘endemic’ approach to COVID-19

Two years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, state...
Two years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, state officials say they are shifting their response efforts to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus.(Fusion Medical Animation)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, state officials say they are shifting their response efforts to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus.

Interim health commissioner Keith Reed said last week the department is preparing to begin a transition “into the endemic phase of this pandemic,” The Oklahoman reported. A disease reaches the endemic stage when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

Last month, California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus.

But Reed said the shift to an endemic response doesn’t change the way the health department would respond if a new variant caused another surge.

This response would include maintaining the state’s personal protective equipment supply, keeping vaccine supplies on hand and working to support hospitals if their systems become strained again, Reed said.

“I don’t know that I can say yet that COVID is endemic,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer for the University of Oklahoma, said last week. “But I do think we have to learn to live with COVID.”

The state saw a quick decline in COVID-19 cases after a surge following the omicron variant. Hospitalizations have also fallen.

A month ago, COVID-19 hospitalizations neared 2,000, and there were over 67,000 residents with active infections. As of Friday, there were about 3,100 active infections and 491 hospitalizations.

Since the state’s first COVID case was reported in Tulsa on March 6, 2020, more than 14,800 people in Oklahoma have died from COVID-19. More than 1 million cases have been confirmed in the state.

“We are in a much better position to coexist with COVID moving forward,” Reed said. “I think we’re in a position to take on this transition and do it successfully.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardmore Police Department search for shooting suspect, Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”.
1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore
Denison couple fined for parking on their front lawn
A 48-year-old Durant man is dead after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car, in Bryan...
Durant man dead after 3-vehicle crash involving 2 semi-trucks
On Saturday, 903 Brewers have their ground breaking for new brewery.
Local brewery breaks ground on new site
A Whitewright man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and meth possession...
Whitewright man sentenced to 25 years for meth possession, evading following chase

Latest News

The national average is about 11 cents away from reaching the 2008 record of $4.11.
Gas prices nearing an all-time national high
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore...
Ardmore apartment shooting suspect still at large
Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a Telephone Town Hall for Oklahomans on Tuesday.
Mullin to Hold Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday
A Oklahoma state fire marshals ruled a Cartwright home is a ‘total loss’ after a fire Saturday...
Cartwright home ‘total loss’ after fire
The Paris Police Department said a person was stabbed after confronting people in an altercation.
Man injured in Paris stabbing