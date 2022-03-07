1 dead, suspect wanted after 2 shot in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead, another is wounded, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Ardmore Police said the suspect, who has been identified as 37-year-old Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J,” fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding officers after allegedly shooting two people.

Police said they were dispatched to Pecan Creek Apartments at 10:09 a.m. in reference to a shooting, and when they arrived on scene they found two victims, a male and female, who had suffered gunshot wounds while outside the apartment complex.

Officers said first aid measures were attempted with both victims; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Ardmore Police Department, the male victim was flown to a hospital for medical treatment and is stable but in critical condition.

Officers said Simpson and the female victim were in a dating relationship in the past and it is thought their relationship is the motive of the shooting.

Ardmore Police said Simpson’s last know location was in the Ada area, and an active search warrant continues for Simpson’s whereabouts.

Police said Simpson has ties to Ardmore, Oklahoma City, Shawnee, and Tecumseh.

The Murray and Pontotoc Sheriff’s Office said they were searching for Simpson in their respective counties.

Simpson was last seen at the Springer Exit and I-35.

Chief Kevin Norris said Simpson is 5″6″ Black man, last seen wearing a sweatshirt and yellow pants.

Norris says Simpson may have been dropped off in Springer near exit 40.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the identity of the victims are not being released and are pending notification to family members.

This is a developing story we will update it as more information comes in.

