Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day

Officials say about 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas' most populous...
Officials say about 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas’ most populous county on the day of last week’s election, adding to the delay in determining some winners in the nation’s first primary of the 2022 midterms.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say about 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas’ most populous county on the day of last week’s election, adding to the delay in determining some winners in the nation’s first primary of the 2022 midterms.

Election officials in Harris County, home to Houston, said late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted.

The 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots will be added to the final tallies Tuesday.

The AP will tabulate the additional votes from Harris County and update its vote count.

The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

