Ardmore apartment shooting suspect still at large

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot Monday morning at an Ardmore apartment complex.

The shots rang out at the Pecan Grove Apartments around 10 am.

A press release from Ardmore police stated a woman was declared dead on scene, and a man was taken to the hospital.

37-year-old Clarence Simpson is suspected in the shootings,” according to the release. Simpson was an ex-boyfriend of the female victim, and police believe their former relationship motivated Simpson to commit the crime.

A family member at the scene told KXII the woman had recently filed a protective order against Simpson.

“We believe that family was already on scene when this happened,” Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris said.

According to the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service, the male victim was taken to a Denton hospital with life threatening injuries to his head and torso.

As of Monday afternoon, APD stated the male victim was in critical but stable condition.

Ardmore police said they’re still actively searching for Simpson, who has ties to Oklahoma City, Shawnee and Tecumseh.

“He is a black male, he’s 5′ 6″, wearing yellow pants and a sweatshirt,” Norris said. “We do know for a fact that the suspect was taken and dripped off in the area of Springer, exit 40 on I-35.”

The search led investigators to Ada this afternoon after the suspect’s phone may have pinged there.

Sheriff departments in Pontotoc and Murray counties helped search for Simpson this afternoon.

Simpson has been convicted of first degree burglary three times, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon three times, and he’s been convicted once of kidnapping.

“Do not get involved, do not approach him,” Norris said. “We do believe that he could be armed at this time.”

Ardmore police ask anyone who sees the suspect or has information about where Simpson may be to call 911 and not approach him.

Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.