Deadline to change party affiliation in Oklahoma approaching

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma voters the deadline to change your political party affiliation ahead of Oklahoma’s election is approaching.

Voters can make the change online by using the Oklahoma voter portal, or in person at county election boards, but you only have until March 31 to do so.

Any changes made after won’t go into effect until September.

Oklahoma has closed primaries, so voters must be a registered member of a party to vote in its election.

However parties can decide to open their elections to independent voters, which the Democratic Party currently allows.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties; Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian.

Voters can change their party affiliation online at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html or by completing a new Voter Registration Application in person.

The change must be submitted no later than March 31.

The Primary Election date is on June 28.

The Runoff Primary Election is on August 23.

For upcoming election dates and registration deadlines you can visit https://www.vote411.org/oklahoma.

Regardless of any political affiliation, all registered voters can vote for any candidate during the General Election on November 8.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.