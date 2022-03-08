Gas prices nearing an all-time national high

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The pain at the pump is getting old.

“It feels like all we’re doing is making money just to put it back in gas,” said Brittany Herring, who was filling up on gas for the third time Monday for her DoorDash job.

The national average is about 11 cents away from reaching the 2008 record of $4.11.

In Texas, the average is around $3.70.

Oklahoma is paying eight cents less.

“I’m not ever going to fill up,” said Gary Simmons, who filled up on gas. “I can’t afford to, you know, even though $3.89 ain’t that bad, it’s still too high.”

The bad news- Brad Douglass with Douglass Distributing said prices could reach $4.50.

“If we in face embargo Russian energy, we are going to see significantly higher prices,” said Douglass.

But he said he doesn’t think the high costs will last more than 90 days.

“As the prices go up, Americans will be drilling more, they’ll be bringing more production back on, the world will be producing more oil at these record-high prices,” said Douglass.

He said there are a few other solutions on the table too, including one spanning more than 2,000 miles south of Ukraine.

“If Iran and the United Nations make a deal on their nuclear ambitions then that million barrels a day will come back onto the market and that’ll help drive down gasoline prices,” said Douglass.

And here in the U.S., there is the keystone pipeline, but Douglass said that wouldn’t relieve prices in the country until at least a year from now.

Although, he added tapping into reserves might help.

“They are for emergencies just like this,” said Douglass. “We need to tap into them in a significant way that will help them drive down the cost of crude oil and gasoline and diesel for all of us.”

But he doesn’t expect the federal government to make that move.

In the meantime, drivers are going to have to save up

“It’s just more or less not hitting the road as much, you know, not going to as many places,” said Simmons.

Douglass said that if you want to save as much as you can at the pump, you might have to bite the bullet and fill up now because, in a few weeks, the average price of $3.70 now might feel like nothing compared to a price over four dollars.

