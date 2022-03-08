Holdenville teacher aid charged with rape and solicitation of a minor

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A teacher in Hughes County was arrested after investigators said she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs after an investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship she was having with a student.

OSBI said on March 3, 2022, the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI ICAC assistance with the investigation after a Holdenville school district administrator contacted the sheriff’s office after learning about Gibbs having sex with a male student.

Authorities said during the investigation, the male student disclosed that Gibbs had sent him nude photos and requested nude photos of him be sent to her.

Gibbs was arrested Monday morning at her Holdenville home without incident. She is currently in the Hughes County Jail facing the following charges:

Rape in Second Degree (two counts)

Solicitation of a Minor (two counts)

Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child (two counts)

Displaying of Material Harmful to Minor (two counts)

Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act (two counts)

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

