Mid-Week Sunshine, Winter Backlash on Friday

After a frosty start in the morning, expect outdoor-friendly conditions with sun-filled skies Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be near 60 Wednesday and near 70 Thursday.

Now, to our major weather story: the potential for more winter precipitation. A strong upper wave now over southern Canada will drop over the desert southwest tomorrow/Thursday, and then scoot quickly eastward over Texoma by Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, another arctic front blasts southward, so the lift and the cold meet over Texoma. Moisture will not be extreme but sufficient for some sleet or snow to form on and off during the day Friday.

There’s a better than even money chance of some accumulation on grassy areas, it looks like an inch or two is possible. Roads are more of a question but at least some slushy bridges seem possible. The precip. ends by sunset, temperatures will be well down into the 20s, possibly the teens, Saturday morning…BUT strong sunshine and highs in the 50 - degree range should melt away any problems before noon Saturday.

Highs will be back into the high 60s, with strong southerly winds, on Sunday, making for fairly high fire danger.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny, breezy

Thursday night: Windy and much colder

Friday: 70% Snow or sleet, windy and very cold, wind chills in the teens all day

Saturday: Becoming sunny

Sunday: Sunny skies, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny skies, mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

