West Washington, FM-1417 intersection closed for approximately three weeks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The east side of the intersection of West Washington Street and FM 1417 will be closed for around the next three weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

The intersection first closed Monday as part of the ongoing FM 1417 reconstruction project as crews complete paving on the east side of the new intersection.

Brandon Green is having to drive through his neighborhood of Washington Meadows to the Albertson’s on the 75 access road for groceries. He’s not able to get to the Walmart since the Washington Street & FM 1417 intersection is blocked off for construction.

“It was just a construction intersection right there so pulling out of my neighborhood to turn right it was kind of difficult because it was kind of a blind right turn heading onto 1417,” Green said.

Green said the hill on that stretch of 1417 contributed to the “blind right turn” and he’s looking forward to it being completed.

“We like using target for various things where you can pick up groceries and that can be a little difficult to get to when we can just shoot up the back way up 1417 to Travis Street,” Green said.

Green said on his return route he has to take the detour through East Taylor Street since Washington Street is closed, which he said mean more encounters with buses.

However, he said the widening of the road on the east side of the intersection will be good for the city in the long run.

“It’s going to make easier access onto 1417, right now it’s just two lanes,” Green said. “It’s a little bit more difficult because you could double the traffic through here so we’re going to be thankful that there’s more lanes.”

Joi Peters has had to drive up to Grant Street and head to westbound Taylor Street to get to Highway 82. The entire development has to access 1417.

Along with a stagnant flow of traffic she says the lights are unbearably long.

“You do have to go more into town to get where you need to go,” Peters said. “A little more time consuming to get to places like Walmart with the construction.”

As construction continues, through traffic on FM 1417 will not be impacted.

