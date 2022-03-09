Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Economics professor says stimulus checks contribute to inflation

More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.
More than $20 billion was circulating in the economy in Jan. 2022.(MGN)
By Valerie Bell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) - There are several factors that contribute to the inflation seen across the United States.

Dr. Joshua Robinson, a professor of economics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the stimulus checks many received last year play a big part as they put money directly into people’s pockets.

Inflation was 7.5% higher in January 2022 than in 2021, with more than $20 billion circulating in the economy.

Robinson believes the stimulus bills and recovery acts were necessary to prevent economic downfall but explained with more money to spend on the same goods and services, prices went up.

“The trade-off is we have placed ourselves at risk for this inflation that we are now seeing,” Robinson said. “Now, the Fed has to pull the reins back a little bit. But they have to do so very slowly because if they do this too quickly, they could actually cause a recession.”

Robinson said unemployment during the pandemic measured 14%, though he added it was realistically closer to 17% -- near numbers that could be considered a “depression.”

The UAB professor expects it to take at least a year before things go back to increasing at a normal rate.

Copyright 2022 WBMA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Two-vehicle wreck on highway 82 lands one person care flighted to a Plano hospital
One flown after wreck on US-82 in Whitesboro
General hunting season in Texas kicked off this weekend, and biologists say you can expect a...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proposes change for deer hunting in Grayson County
Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”
Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Latest News

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
A Florida trooper is being called a hero after she helped stop a suspected drunk driver.
Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero