Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assualted, Grayson Crisis Center talks resources

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

We know it happens and we know it happens here, but what happens next? On average it takes seven instances of domestic or sexual abuse, mental, verbal or physical, before a victim will even come forward.

But as soon as someone does report abuse, the work begins with law enforcement and the crisis center advocates.

“We look at resources and how to incorporate them into your daily routines and then looking at counseling and looking at peer groups to give that support I think so many amazing things happen when we can support each other,” Executive Director of Grayson Crisis Center Shelli Shields said.

On average, 33 out of 1000 cases of sexual assault end up with a conviction, something Shields said could be one of the reasons victims don’t want to come forward.

She said their phone is still ringing off the hook.

“We have a lot of work to do, I know that we can do it and I think that some of these individuals who are dealing with rough times are the ones who will help change what other people will see and go through,” Shields said. “We have a great relationship to pair up with law enforcement. They support the fact that all individuals have the right to be safe in a relationship.”

But the Crisis Center is just one piece of the complicated puzzle that takes a case from crime to conviction.

“What happens after a report is made then we do the investigation, gather the information, complete our investigation and then we will also if a suspect is named we will talk to the suspect and we will present the case to the district attorney’s office for review,” PIO for Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said.

The crisis center was contacted about 800 times in 2021.

“That number has been very consistent the last three years,” Shields said.

Progress in this field comes slowly, sometimes it’s hard to measure.

Shields said public perception of cases like this has a long way to go, but they’ve already moved mountains.

“We have some great success stories and I think it’s important to focus on those and we remind our advocate team constantly,” Shields said.

If you or someone you know is seeking help, please call (800) 799-7233.

