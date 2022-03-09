Grayson County extends burn ban until next week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Rain and ice hit Grayson county land over the last 48 hours.

“When we do get the rain it gives, it gives people a false sense of security that it’s safe to burn,” said Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda.

Instead of easing the burn ban, commissioners voted to approve its extension for a week as ice fell from the sky.

And it’s for a good reason, at least for fire officials.

“That creates a whole different problem in it of itself,” said Southmayd Fire Chief Brent Thetford. “Just because it rains one day doesn’t mean the humidity is going to be high the next day. Even though the grass is dry, the ground is wet. It really increases the chances of getting our apparatus stuck.”

When fire risks are up, along with the chances of getting stuck in the mud while trying to battle the blaze, a burn ban takes some of the strain off smaller or volunteer fire departments, which make up 80 percent of Grayson County’s fire rescue teams.

“It’s really tough because most of our volunteers have jobs during the day and so we have limited personnel that can respond to grass fires during the day,” said Thetford.

Personnel isn’t the only thing they need right now.

“50 percent of our fire departments are impacted by issues with equipment right now,” said Sarah Somers, the director of Grayson County’s Office of Emergency Management, as she spoke to commissioners.

According to the Grayson County Fire Marshal, eight of the county’s brush trucks are out for service.

“They’re down because of damage due to the ice, due to running the trucks so much out there, the pumps,” said Weda. “So, things happen with equipment when it runs so much, and it runs so hard.”

All of it created the perfect storm necessary for a burn ban.

Anyone caught burning could be fined up to one thousand dollars.

Fire officials also ask you not to drag safety chains from trailers or throw out cigarettes.

If you’re welding, make sure there is at least 25 ft between you and the closest vegetation.

