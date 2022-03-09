Latta doubles up on State basketball

LATTA, Okla (KXII) - The Latta Panthers will have two times the fun at the state basketball tournament this week.

The Latta boys have had an improbable journey to the state tournament. They won only 8 games in the regular season going 8-15. Once the playoffs started, Latta turned it up and went 4-1 in the post-season.

“It feels amazing,” post Cooper Hamilton said. “I have gone to state with baseball and just being here in basketball and seeing this brotherhood come together is great. We all pieced it together and now we are going in.”

“I have always wanted to go to the state tournament,” forward Tyler Ireland said. “Our team didn’t start out as the best, and it means a lot that we made it this far.”

“Coming into this, people underestimated us,” forward Reece Jordan said. “They didn’t really think we would even get out of regionals. Going through there winning districts, regionals and then going to state, is a great feeling.”

The Latta Lady Panthers have a long history at the state tournament. They are going to the tournament for the fourth year in a row and have made it there five of the past seven years. This team has a lot of big game experience and made it to the semifinals last year.

“Obviously going and winning a state championship,” post Trinity Cotanny said. “It’s been tough not winning these past three years now. We made it to the semi’s but all I want to do is win a state championship.”

“Well obviously the goal is to win a state championship,” guard Jaylee Willis said. “That would be awesome. That has been a dream of mine for so long. Since we won it in softball, it made us more hungry for one in basketball.”

“We have now accomplished the first thing,” head coach Bruce Plunk said. “Which is getting to the tournament. Now, we re-evaluate those goals and reset them to go out and try to win a state championship.”

The Latta boys will play Cashion at 4:30 on Thursday. The Latta girls will play Hooker at noon on Thursday. Both games will be played at Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

