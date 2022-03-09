Local favorite shaved ice stand finds new location, prepares to open soon

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It may feel like winter in Texoma, but it’s never too early to dream about summer. A local Texoma favorite is preparing for their upcoming season, with big news to share.

“We just knew the whole time last year that we really didn’t know how long we had,” said Christine Elkins, owner of Aloha Shaved Ice.

A Denison delicacy for the past 11 years, Aloha Shaved Ice had to find a new location to make space for the new Chick-Fil-A on Morton Street.

“The only news we really ever received was just kind of through the grapevine. They were starting to come over there and survey and we had to go out there and be nosy. And it was rough,” said Elkins.

Elkins said her mother-in-law started the stand in 2011. Because it became so popular, it was all hands on deck for the family.

“They used to wrap around the block over there off of Morton Street,” said Elkins.

The snow cone stand is known for it’s long lines that are worth the wait on a hot summer day.

“It’s shaved off just like you get in Hawaii. We’re not blasting it into a cup and saying we’re shaved ice. It’s like the real deal. So the whole process takes a lot longer, but it’s delicious, no crunch, flavor soaked all the way through,” said Elkins.

After months of searching, Aloha Shaved Ice will open up shop this spring at Loy Lake Road and South Hyde Park Avenue, sharing the parking lot with Oopsy Daisy and One Stop & Go.

“We hope, we strive, the beginning of April at least although this year clearly I’m gonna face some delays again with trying to get everything situated,” said Elkins.

Relocating hasn’t been their only struggle preparing for the busy season.

“Just the cost of sugar, my main ingredient is up 50 percent from last year. So it’s hitting us all and it’s gonna be rough but we’re gonna make it,” said Elkins.

They just ask for patience, support and respect for their new neighbors.

“It’s what keeps us going is knowing them by name and here they come. It’s just what being in a small little town is all about I guess,” said Elkins.

