Protective orders can empower survivors of domestic abuse-if they can get one

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police released the names of the victims in the fatal shooting from Monday.

Chelsea Seifried and Reginald Thrash III were shot at the Pecan Creek apartments.

Seifried was pronounced dead at the scene, Thrash is still in the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

Court records show Seifried filed a protective order against her alleged shooter less than two weeks before she was killed.

The first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, two days after she was killed.

Oklahoma Watch vulnerabilities reporter Whitney Bryen said protective orders are supposed to give victims some power back.

“If you called the police as a victim and said my ex-boyfriend is sitting in his car on my street, well without a victim protective order that’s not illegal,” Bryen said. “That’s a public street and that person has a right to be there. Now, if you have a victim protective order in place and it prohibits that person from being a certain distance from your home or you... then the police can do something about that.”

In order to file an order, a domestic violence survivor will first need to file with the courthouse, writing down their name, address, and describing why they’re feeling threatened.

Next, a judge will decide whether they’re in enough danger for an emergency protective order, or if they’ll need to wait up to a few weeks for the first hearing.

“In most cases, a victim will have to face their abuser in a courtroom,” Bryen said.

Bryen said that’s because every American has a constitutional right to face their accuser.

But it’s also why many victims don’t file.

“Sitting in a courtroom and telling a judge and attorney what happened while your abuser is watching-that is extremely intimidating,” Bryen said.

Bryen said sometimes these protective orders startle the people abusing the victim into realizing they could get in trouble.

“I don’t think that’s the norm, but it can happen that way,” Bryen said. “In other cases, leaving or filing a protective order, calling the police, asking for help, family members getting involved in the situation can escalate the abuse, the harassment, the violence. It just really depends on the state of the abuser.”

If you’re experiencing domestic violence, get somewhere safe and call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Police ask anyone who sees Clarence Simpson to call 911.

