Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The suspect in Monday’s shooting in Ardmore that left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life has been found dead.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Clarence Simpson, 37, was found dead inside a vacant home on Fernwood Road outside Gene Autry.

Bryant said Simpson was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that Simpson had broken into the house.

Simpson was wanted for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Seifried, 30, and critically wounding Reggie Thrash, 22, outside the Pecan Creek Apartments Monday.

Stay with News 12 for more on this developing story.

