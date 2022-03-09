Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The suspect in Monday’s shooting in Ardmore that left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life has been found dead.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Clarence Simpson, 37, was found dead inside a vacant home on Fernwood Road outside Gene Autry.

Bryant said Simpson was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that Simpson had broken into the house.

Simpson was wanted for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Seifried, 30, and critically wounding Reggie Thrash, 22, outside the Pecan Creek Apartments Monday.

