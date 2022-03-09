Third grader brought gun onto Sherman ISD bus Wed. morning

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman ISD parent says her daughter was threatened with a gun at school Wednesday morning.

Sherman ISD says a third grade student got onto a bus headed to Dillingham Elementary with a gun.

They say the driver, along with a monitor and nine other students, were on board.

SISD says the driver took the gun away from the student before anyone could enter the building.

Diana Camren says her fifth grade daughter was one of the students on the bus.

She says the boy with the gun told her daughter, “I’d like to kill you, and if you tell anyone, I will shoot you.”

Camren says her daughter went to the counselors to report it.

Sherman ISD says they can’t confirm if that statement is true due to federal privacy laws.

SISD says the student was immediately removed from campus and will not return.

