Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph

By Tyler Fingert and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Miami woman is accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him near the Alabama-Mississippi border during a cross-country road trip.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. She remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail after a judge denied her bond Tuesday, WALA reports.

Prosecutors say they requested no bond because Suarez is a flight risk and has no ties to the community. The state says Suarez has criminal charges out of California that include felony and violent felony offenses. The status of those charges is unclear.

Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry Hernandez. Detectives say she drove into Hernandez going 73 miles per hour, killing him instantly.(Mobile County Metro Jail)

The judge decided to hold her without bond while prosecutors in Alabama work to determine if the California cases are pending.

Investigators say Hernandez was walking east on I-10 outside Mobile around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by Suarez. The car was allegedly going 73 miles per hour when Hernandez was struck and killed. Investigators determined the speed after getting a search warrant to look at the car’s black box.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi. The two hit the road again early Sunday but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on I-10.

The two had an argument, investigators said, and Hernandez voluntarily exited the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on, investigators said. Hernandez died instantly.

Capt. Paul Burch with the sheriff’s office called the incident an “intentional act.”

An arraignment for Suarez is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators hope pending search warrant could hold the answers to where Molly Miller and Colt...
Major case breakthrough in disappearance of Molly Miller, Colt Haynes
Clarence J. Simpson, aka “J”
Suspect in Ardmore fatal shooting found dead
A Sherman ISD parent says her daughter was threatened with a gun at school Wednesday morning.
Third grader brought gun onto Sherman ISD bus Wed. morning
The male victim from Monday’s shooting in Ardmore is still in the hospital after a successful...
Slowly healing: bullet fragments removed from head of Ardmore shooting victim
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for murder.
Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slump on Wall Street as oil, inflation worries rise
Gas reached nearly $5 a gallon at a gas station in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.
Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year
The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus,...
How to get free antiviral COVID-19 pills
Las Vegas man survives heart attack after dying for 10 minutes.
Man dies for 10 minutes after heart attack, hospital brings him back to life