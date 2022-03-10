Bryan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man who shot and killed a Durant woman and her friend will now spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kyon Gray was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of Jessica Espinosa and her friend Jarrick Hageon.

Police said in March of 2020 the 36-year-old broke into Jessica Espinoza’s house and shot and killed her friend Jarrick Hageon.

When Espinoza came home that day in March she found Gray with a gun to a 12-year-old child’s head.

Gray then kidnapped Espinoza, forcing her to help hide Hageon’s body. The two pulled over on the side of Sunnyside Road and Gray shot and killed Espinoza, and left her body in a car.

The murder occurred a week after Espinoza filed a protective order against Gray, where she told the judge that Gray threatened to kill her.

Daphne Hawkins, Jarrick Hageon’s mother said with the sentence Gray was give she wanted him to feel “how deep it was that he cut.”

“I wanted him to feel the impact that he made on families. Our family, the kids’ family, everything,” Hawkins said. “You know, how deep it was that he cut and that he took something away from us, a living person that we can never get back.”

On the counts of first-degree burglary and domestic assault and battery and a third charge Gray will serve seven years that will run concurrently to count two of murder in the first degree.

