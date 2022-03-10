Choctaw tribal officers given service awards

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two Choctaw Tribal Police officers were given separate awards for their service and specific instances of compassion and bravery during their time of service Thursday at 10 am at the Choctaw Public Safety Building.

Sgt. Terry Baker, a 35-year career officer who has been a Choctaw Tribal Police officer for the last 15 years, was awarded the valor award for bravery and courage in the face of danger.

Baker was dispatched out to McCurtain County for reports of a man with a gun who had fired shots around a neighborhood and a house that was on fire.

“When we got there the house was fully engulfed, he had a shotgun to his chin and wanted us to take him out,” Baker said. “Instead of doing that we finally went back in the house.”

Baker was able to get behind the man, taser him and get him into custody.

“Not too many people want to do this job, it’s more of a calling,” Baker said. “You’ve got to try and keep yourself calm, if you get excited you’re going to get yourself hurt.”

Officer Meghan Bruce saw an elderly woman struggling to carry something by the Choctaw Health Clinic and “felt the call of duty to go help her.”

“If it were my grandmother, my aunt or my own mother I would want somebody to help,” Bruce said. “I was there, she was struggling and that’s my job so I helped.”

Bruce said being a police officer is about service to the community, going where others don’t want to go and doing things others don’t want to do.

“It’s not pretty and it’s not something that everyone can do but it’s a call to service that I’ve answered and I’m proud of that,” Bruce said.

Dozens of their peers were in attendance for the ceremony.

