Denison Fire Rescue to increase crew

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison is looking to fill ten positions on its fire rescue team.

Emergency Medical Service is returning to city control after nearly two years of being privately outsourced through LifeNet.

To keep it that way, the city needs to hire positions that are filled right now with temporary workers. Something Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks says is a top priority.

“We know our standards, we know the people that we hire are high quality people and everything and we know the things they’ve gone through, through EMT school and paramedic school,” said Chief Jacks.

An agility practice session will be held on May 7th and the test will be on May 14th.

You can find the link to the application on the city’s website.

