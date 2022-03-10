Denison’s Fry headed to Paris

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Denison High School for star basketball player Jade Fry.

Fry is headed just down the road to Paris Junior College to play her college hoops. She has been a big part of the Lady Jackets basketball success and she is excited about joining her new team.

“The relationships I had with the coaches for sure,” Fry said of her visit. “Just the way I interacted with the girls, the players from the college.”

