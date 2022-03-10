Texoma Local
Former Denison star Zya Nugent named all-conference

Denison's Nugent leads SFA to WAC Tourney
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KXII) - Former Denison basketball standout Zya Nugent has been named second team all-conference in the WAC.

It is another big honor for the former Lady Jacket. She helped lead Stephen F Austin to the NCAA tournament last year and is looking to do the same this year. The Lady Jacks have navigated through a new conference, going 17-1 in league play.

SFA was picked to finish second in the pre-season, but were able to win the conference title as the head into the conference tournament later in the week.

“I don’t think my expectations really changed,” Nugent said. “I think I just made them higher in the new conference. When they put us second, that was just one of the things that we tried to overcome and beat, and we did. I’m super proud of that and we just have to keep rolling and get that ticket to the NCAA.”

